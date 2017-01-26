Baby Daddy Drama! Jenelle’s Boyfriend David Has ‘Control Over’ Evans, Her Mom Claims

Jenelle Evans gave birth to her daughter with boyfriend David Eason on January 24, but her mother may not be overjoyed by the baby news. In a Teen Mom 2 sneak peek, Barbara fears David is too controlling over Jenelle.

“I think she pregnant,” Barbara said in the clip, as she explained how her daughter hasn’t told her if she’s expecting yet.

“She doesn’t talk to me at all,” she said. “I think it has a lot to do with David. He has a lot of control over her. They just want to keep to themselves and he just wants to keep Jenelle to himself.”

She added how although they may not want her around, she needs to be because she has full custody of Evans’ oldest son Jace.

This isn’t the first time David has come off controlling. On a recent episode, he fired at his girlfriend for communicating with her second baby daddy Nathan Griffith regarding custody of her son Kaiser.

Barbara and David got off to a rocky start when he called the police on her during a dispute at Jenelle’s home.

“What do you got her in prison David? She can’t come out of the room?” Barbara said in the scene. “You are the worst boyfriend she’s ever had!”

But Jenelle isn’t letting the family drama get to her, as she has praised her baby daddy since the birth of their daughter Ensley Jolie.

“Who says dads can’t breastfeed? In their own way of course,” she captioned a photo of David’s daddy duties.

