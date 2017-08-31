‘Teen Mom 2’ Fight Explodes! Jenelle Rips Randy Again In Insane ‘Fat F**k’ Feud

Jenelle Evans vs. Randy Houska, round two!

The Teen Mom 2 star lashed out at her co-star Chelsea Houska’s father after he Tweeted another dig at the reality star and RadarOnline.com has all the exclusive details.

Randy Houska ripped into Evans during the show Monday night, Tweeting “It is good to scream at each other in front of the kids, it teaches them great things,” and she hit right back, calling him a “fat f**k,” who was a “creepy Teen Mom troll.”

Evans told Radar that MTV would be contacting Houska to end his harassment of her, but he made a joke about her slam on his Twitter account, igniting another firestorm.

“Thank you! If I was half the man I am, I wouldn’t be a fat f**k,” he wrote, further enraging Evans.

“That’s called obesity…that’s not healthy,” Evans told Radar. “He should know this being in the medical system. And I wouldn’t doubt if he already had GI problems, high blood pressure and cholesterol problems, and cardiac problems too. I would know this being a medical assistant,” she quipped.

Evans, who earned her degree from Miller-Motte Technical College in 2015, told Radar that she thought he might even have had “Back issues from his weight,” as well as joint, knee and respiratory problems.

Their latest battle exploded when Evans read his cruel Tweet. “He just makes it look like I’m psycho. He never has anything nice to say and I don’t say a damn thing about him. I don’t get it,” she told Radar.

This time she dismissed his not-so-subtle message to her.

“I’m flattered I’m on his mind so much, lol.”

Evans, who told Radar that Houska’s Tweet “ruined my dinner in Santa Monica with David,” revealed that she was struggling with her own medical problems and dismissed Chelsea’s dad’s dig.

“I just had an endoscopy and I am more worried about my issues now than his.”

