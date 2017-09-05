Get Out Of Jail Free! Jenelle’s Baby Daddy Gets Probation In Restraining Order Case

Jenelle Evans’ baby daddy pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday for violating his domestic violence protective order, but completely avoided being thrown behind bars, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

David Eason was given 10 days in jail but the judge suspended the entire sentence, the New Hanover Clerk of Court told Radar. The Teen Mom 2 star’s fiancé was given 12 months of unsupervised probation instead.

Eason was originally sentenced to 60 days in jail for violating the protective order, but he appealed the sentence and won the much more lenient sentence from a new judge.

He was slapped with the violation when he saw his young son in a grocery store and hugged him in 2016.

According to the arrest warrant from the 2016 incident obtained by Radar, the child’s grandmother and aunt became “frightened” when Eason “grabbed” his son after he was told to move away from him.

“Defendant was in the same location as his child, who was out with his grandmother and aunt when defendant approached and hugged [his child],” the warrant stated.

Eason’s ex-girlfriend had obtained the protective order against him on October 2015 after a volatile relationship.

As Radar readers know, Eason and Evans’ ex-husband, Courtland Rogers, were prison pals when he was serving time for breaking and entering, larceny, drug paraphernalia possession and injury to property.

Eason and Evans welcomed their first child, daughter Ensley, in January and are planning to tie the knot in October.

