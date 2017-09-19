Nathan Griffith’s Ex Claims He Locked Her In Closet, Stuck His Hands Down Her Throat

Nathan Griffith was arrested for allegedly strangling his ex-girlfriend Jessica Henry after breaking into her home, but the abuse allegations don’t end there. In the Teen Mom special Being Nathan, Henry tells all on her toxic romance with Jenelle Evans’ ex-fiancé.

On the episode, Griffith discusses the pending charges against him.

As Radar exclusively reported, he was arrested for aggravated assault and burglary on August 21, 2016.

“She said while she was being choked, she started gagging and was in extreme pain,” the police report read. “[The offender] choked her until the point where she could not breath.”

Then on December 12, 2016, a warrant was out for Griffith’s arrest when Henry accused him of aggravated assault again.

“The offender got on top of her and began choking her,” the report read. “The victim stated that she started yelling the involved other’s name for help.”

Although Griffith denied the claims on the episode, Henry told her side of the story.

“This was almost every night occurrences,” she insisted. “There are only two charges out there, but that’s because every single time we called the cops I covered for him. It’s manipulation. He was making me feel like I was the bad person.”

She then explained of the December 2016 incident, “Nate came in the side door. He’s yelling at me, screaming at me. He was on top of me. Then [my roommate] called the cops and finally reported it. I was so grateful she was home. It looks like he can’t control himself.”

She then opened up about the night he locked her in his closet.

“I was in there the entire night,” she explained. “I acted like I was with him just to get out of the closet. I rejected him so he took his fingers and started throwing them down my throat. I lost my voice and felt like I had strep throat for over a week. I was really mind screwed. On the surface it looked good.”

She blamed his PTSD from the military and alcohol on his behavioral issues.

A clerk from Horry County Courthouse exclusively told Radar that the charges against Griffith are still pending. He has no upcoming court dates scheduled at this time.

His legal troubles are a reason his mother Doris Davidson filed an emergency request for full custody of Griffith’s son Kaiser, 3, with his ex-fiancé Jenelle Evans.

“The Plaintiff and Defendant [Nathan Griffith] are at this time not fit and proper persons to provide for the care custody and control of the minor child,” court documents obtained by Radar read.

She accused Evans and her fiancé David Eason of neglect and abuse in the court filing as well.

