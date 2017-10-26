‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Reveals Baby’s Gender

Jenelle Evans’ ex-husband Courtland Rogers is going to be a dad again! The Teen Mom 2 ex revealed the gender of his second child.

“It’s a boy,” Rogers tweeted.

Evans’ ex-husband is welcoming a son with girlfriend Lindsey Renee. He is also father to a daughter from a previous relationship.

Rogers has proven to be a supportive baby daddy, as his girlfriend tweeted, “My baby took me to Outback to get blooming onion… #Pregoproblems #Spoiled.”

Evans, 25, and Rogers were married from 2012 to 2014. Their marriage was tumultuous, as they both admitted to abusing heroin.

Evans even claimed she suffered a miscarriage after he punched her in the stomach during an altercation.

In court papers obtained from Brunswick County District Court, a warrant for Rogers’ arrest was issued for the alleged January 11, 2013 offenses of assault on a female and battery of an unborn child.

Rogers was arrested on March 5, 2013 with a court hearing scheduled for April 8, 2013. As part of a plea deal, his 75-day prison sentence was suspended and he was placed on supervised probation for 24 months. He was ordered to pay $200 and complete a domestic violence offenders program.”

Rogers slammed the allegations exclusively to Radar.

“I never in my life have hit her,” he said. “I never touched her. If we were ever fighting I made sure she wouldn’t hit me. I never swung or hit her or anything. That is the God’s honest truth.”

Evans is now married to David Eason, who she shares daughter Ensley with. She is also mother to Kaiser, 3, from a previous relationship with Nathan Griffith and Jace, 8, from a previous relationship with Andrew Lewis.

Rogers isn’t the only Teen Mom 2 star expecting a little one.

Chelsea Houska’s friend Brittnee Bawek, who has made appearances on the show throughout the years, is expecting a child with her husband Alex.

Maci Bookout’s friend Keelie Lewis is expecting a baby girl.

