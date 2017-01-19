Baby Bombshell! Jenelle Evans Caught On Camera Telling Biggest Pregnancy Lie Yet

Jenelle Evans adamantly denied her pregnancy before eventually confirming the news – and it looks like fans weren’t the only ones she lied to!

In a Teen Mom 2 sneak peek, Evans is caught on camera lying to producers about her third pregnancy despite being caught red handed.

In the clip, show producer Kristen shows Evans and her boyfriend David Eason a video of him rubbing her stomach while in their car.

“I’m just wondering if you guys wanted to talk about anything. Any news that you have?” Kristen asked, as Evans responded, “Not really.”

She then asked if they’re expecting.

“No, no I’m not at all actually. Nope,” Evans said, as Eason added, “I rub her belly all the time!”

Evans then claimed she said she was “shocked” in the video over the purchase of their land.

Another producer joked, “Are you hoping it’s a girl or boy land?”

As Radar readers know, Evans denied her pregnancy in the months leading up to the announcement.

Pregnancy speculation began in May when she was photographed with a bump. Both Evans and Eason’s sister April denied the pregnancy rumors at the time.

The news finally broke in July when she was involved in a car accident. The police report revealed the MTV star was 10 weeks pregnant at the time.

Evans’ pregnancy came with controversy, as Eason will be her third baby daddy. She is mother to sons Jace with ex Andrew Lewis and Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith.

Evans is expecting a girl with Eason later this month.

