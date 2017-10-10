‘He’s Going To Call The Police!’ Jenelle Evans Rips David Eason In Explosive Fight

Save the date? On this week’s Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans cancelled her engagement photos after getting into a blowout fight with her fiancé David Eason.

On the episode, a producer received a text from Evans when the crew showed up to film the photo shoot.

“’He’s arguing for hours,’” the text read. “’This is bull s**t, he keeps putting me down. He won’t stop.’”

The producer then received another text that read, “’David said if you don’t leave my house you will be escorted by police. You will have five minutes before I call.'”

The producer asked, “‘Now he’s saying he’s going to call the police on us?’”

When crew returned the next day, Evans blamed the fight on the couple being in a “bad mood.”

But Eason insisted the fight never happened.

“We weren’t fighting,” he said, as Evans remained silent. “Who told you that? Were we fighting yesterday? Nope, you’re lying. Everything is great around here. You don’t have to worry about problems.”

But the fighting didn’t stop there, as Evans’ mother Barbara then screamed at her over the phone for not booking Jace’s birthday party yet.

“I just got done with Kaiser’s birthday, just got done with David’s birthday,” Evans yelled. “Have you been helping me out? You want custody of him so bad, but you want me to throw his birthday so bad. Just f**king give him back to me.”

When they met up in person, Barbara told Evans to attend Jace’s therapy sessions without Eason.

“She has not seen him ever have this much anxiety,” Barbara explained. “You’re telling him again to move in with you?”

Evans then revealed that she would be taking her back to court for custody of her son.

Also on the episode, Briana DeJesus’ baby daddy Luis Hernandez disappointed her yet again.

After fighting with her family on last week’s episode, he told her he would only help her with the baby during the day.

“Listen fool,” she texted him. “It’s her second day home. Since we’ve been home you haven’t really stepped up. I don’t know why it’s taking you so long to figure your s**t out. You’re a grown man with two kids now get your s**t together ASAP because it’s a shame.”

Later in the episode, DeJesus noticed their daughter Stella’s hands and feet were turning blue and that she was having trouble breathing.

But when she texted him on their way to the hospital, he didn’t respond.

DeJesus isn’t the only one with baby daddy issues, as Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin almost ruined her family vacation.

Lowry booked a trip to St. Thomas with Lincoln, her son with Marroquin and Isaac, her son with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera. The trip is the last family vacation before welcoming her son with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Unfortunately for Lowry, her child support hearing with Marroquin was scheduled during the trip. Although he told her he would drop child support, he refused to until she showed him proof that she dropped her PFA against him.

“I texted him a picture that it was dropped,” she explained to her friend. “He texted me back and said, ‘I’m not cancelling anything until I talk to you.’”

When they spoke, he told her, “I’m going tomorrow to drop it. Have fun with the kids.”

Also on the episode, Leah Messer and Corey Simms noticed their daughter Aleeah often hits and bosses around her twin sister Ali, who suffers from muscular dystrophy.

“This is how it goes,” Simms explained. “I was talking to Ali… obviously she felt she wasn’t getting enough attention so she has to act out to show power over Ali. We have to get her in therapy soon.”

Simms then explained to Messer, “We went fishing and Aleeah started acting out. She started throwing stuff at Ali. She likes to pester her a lot. She’s a really good kid, but there are certain things that trigger something in her head that she feels she has to act a certain way. We should talk to a therapist about it.”

Messer agreed with Simms about Aleeah seeing a therapist. When she spoke to Aleeah, she blamed herself for her sister’s disease.

“Is it because I crammed her up? I squished her?” Aleeah asked, as Messer responded, “In my belly? Why do you think it’s because you crammed her up?… That wasn’t your fault.”

And finally, Chelsea Houska discussed hyphenating her daughter Aubree’s last name.

“We’re not taking Lind off of it,” Houska said of her baby daddy Adam Lind’s last name. “We want it to be Lind-DeBoer. She also said she wants it to be there. It makes sense. I don’t see why they would have a problem with it, but I’m sure they will.”

Aubree then explained of her little brother, “I want Watson to know that I have the same last as him!”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.

