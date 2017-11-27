Shocking Twist! Jenelle Evans Slams Her Own Mother With Cease And Desist Letter

Jenelle Evans tried to silence her own mother, sending her the same threatening cease and desist letter that she sent to her shocked co-stars, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

Kailyn Lowry and Chelsea Houska received legal letters from Jenelle the same day she sent one to Barbara Evans, accusing her of making false statements about her alleged drug and child abuse.

“I got one of the letters in the mail today,” an astonished Barbara told Radar.

“It comes to our attention that false statements of accusations of drug abuse and child abuse disparaging Mr. and Mrs. Eason’s characters have been made by you,” the letter shared with Radar read.

Barbara defended herself to Radar. “I don’t say anything that isn’t true.”

Jenelle’s letter also accused Barbara of using “bad language which shows no respect or good will toward the Plaintiff [Jenelle].”

Barbara slammed her daughter and the letter to Radar. “I don’t make up stuff. I think it is comical myself.”

She told Radar she had given the letter to her own attorney. “I think it is comical myself. My lawyer said ‘What is this? Oh my God. They are crazy.”

Jenelle was accused of testing positive for marijuana when she was pregnant with baby Ensley in court documents filed by Nathan Griffith’s mother, Doris Davidson, and exclusively obtained by Radar.

Barbara told Radar after her daughter tested positive for the drug she refused to let her son Jace be around her, fighting her in court to keep full custody of the young boy.

Barbara also dropped another shocking allegation — that Jenelle smoked marijuana while pregnant with Jace as well!

“You should not be smoking weed when you’re pregnant. She was friggin’ stoned the whole time [she was pregnant with Jace.] I don’t care what it is. It is illegal. She is irresponsible,” she fumed.

Lowry and Houska’s letters were similar to Barbara’s, with Jenelle accusing them of causing “reputational harm to Mr. and Mrs. Eason. Furthermore, such defamatory statements have the potential to impact Mr. and Mrs. Eason’s ability to secure employment in the future.”

Barbara told Radar that her daughter’s actions since dating and marrying Eason had dramatically changed.

“It just shows you this totally weird behavior.”

