Cruise From Hell! Jenelle’s Mom Slams Her Fiancé: He Almost Killed Us On A Boat!

Overboard!

Jenelle Evans’ fiancé put their children in harm’s way as he unsafely raced them on a speeding boat, the Teen Mom 2 star’s mother exclusively claims to RadarOnline.com.

Barbara Evans had been an outspoken critic of David Eason, warning that his irresponsible and violent behavior toward her grandchildren was detrimental to their health, and shared a harrowing tale with Radar.

“I was at Jenelle’s house and she offered to take me and Jace out on their boat. I said ‘Sure! I’d love to go,’ and I was really excited,” but she said the trip turned into a nightmare.

“David was driving that boat so fast that I was terrified. He was crashing into the waves. It was horrible.”

The MTV star was ripped for not having a life jacket on Kaiser while he was on the boat in a photo posted online, and his father, Nathan Griffith claimed that the toddler became deathly afraid of water after his experiences with Eason.

“I was so afraid the kids were going to fall off the boat,” Barbara told Radar. “David was driving like a maniac. I was holding onto Jace as tightly as I could. I thought we could die out there!”

As Radar exclusively reported, Griffith’s mother asked a judge to give her emergency custody of Kaiser, claiming he was abused by Eason and wasn’t safe in the home. Doris Davidson and Jenelle were set to go to court over the custody battle on October 2, 2017.

