Jen Garner Is All Smiles With Hunky New Co-Star

Just a week after Radar caught her getting cozy with a new bodyguard who looks like estranged husband Ben Affleck — Jen Garner is getting close with hunky co-star Josh Duhamel on the Atlanta set of their new flick, “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.” On-set spies said the co‑stars — both married to others — have found a chemistry far beyond the script! “Josh is exactly what she needs right now,” revealed pal of both stars. Josh is “happily” married to former Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie, while Jen’s marriage to Ben has been in chaos in the two years since she caught him cheating with their kids’ nanny and filed for divorce. “They’ve become pretty close between scenes,” our source dished. “Josh is making her see things in a whole new light.” “Ben’s insanely jealous, because Josh is even better looking than he is, which is why Jen’s ramping up her flirting with Josh,” added the source. “It’s no secret — she gets a thrill out of making Ben jealous!”