Jemele Hill Calls For Boycott Of Cowboys’ Advertisers Over Jerry Jones Comments

ESPN host Jemele Hill is calling for a boycott of advertisers aligned with the Dallas Cowboys after team owner Jerry Jones’ controversial comments regarding players who protest the national anthem.

“Change happens when advertisers are impacted,” Hill wrote in a Tweet Sunday. “If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers.”

This play always work. Change happens when advertisers are impacted. If you feel strongly about JJ's statement, boycott his advertisers. https://t.co/LFXJ9YQe74 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

The SC6 host, who is also known for outwardly being “anti-Trump” and called the president a “white supremacist” on social last month, said she’s “not advocating a boycott. But an unfair burden that has been placed on players in Dallas.”

“By drawing a line in the sand, Jerry put his players under more scrutiny and threw them under the bus…If the rationale behind JJ’s stance is keeping the fanbase happy, make him see that he is underestimated how all of his fanbase feels.”

Jones told players they will not be playing if they didn’t stand up during the national anthem, telling ESPN on Sunday that he will bench players for “disrespecting the flag” by refusing to stand during the playing of the “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

“If there’s anything that is disrespectful to the flag, then we will not play,” Jones said. “Understand? We will not … if we are disrespecting the flag, then we will not play. Period.”

What’s more in a shocking twist, ESPN announced on Monday that Twitter crazed Hill has been suspended over her social media use.

“Jemele Hill has been suspended for two weeks for a second violation of our social media guidelines. She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet. In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision.” reads an ESPN statement.

It is unclear which Tweet led to the anchor’s suspension.

