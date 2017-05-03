The Truth Will Come Out! Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Madam Loses BIG In Court

A Manhattan judge has vowed to get to the bottom of claims by Jeffrey Epstein‘s self-described sex slave, RadarOnline.com has learned, setting the stage for an explosive trial!

As Radar has reported, Virginia Roberts is suing socialite Ghislaine Maxwell for defamation, after Maxwell told the press that she DIDN’T recruit Roberts to be Epstein’s sex slave.

Maxwell had requested to have the case thrown out, insisting that she couldn’t be held responsible for the fact that the media published comments she had distributed via press release.

Judge Robert Sweet found that argument ridiculous, writing in his denial obtained by Radar, “Because as a matter of law, the issuer of a press release is responsible for its publication, the motion is denied.”

“The facts as set forth above establish that Maxwell approved the Press Release. The Press Release was sent to between six and 30 media representatives by the public relations firm hired by Maxwell,” Judge Sweet continued.

What’s more, Maxwell had insisted that her press release was true, and that she therefore did not defame Roberts. But the judge insisted that the truth of the situation is what the trial itself must decide.’

Roberts, filing under her married name Giuffre, described very graphic sexual situations in the lawsuit filed in September 2015.

“With the assistance of Maxwell, Epstein was able to sexually abuse Giuffre for years until Giuffre eventually escaped,” the lawsuit says. “As part of their sex trafficking efforts, Epstein and Maxwell intimidated Giuffre into remaining silent about what had happened to her.”

It was while working for Epstein, Roberts claimed, that she had sex with Prince Andrew. She also said she took part in an orgy that the Prince attended on the financier’s private Caribbean island. (The royal has strongly denied all her claims.)

The defamation trial is expected to begin May 15.

