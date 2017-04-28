It’s War! Jay Z & Alleged Love Child In Explosive Courtroom Showdown

Rap mogul Jay Z is one giant step closer to potentially being forced into taking a paternity test that could prove he fathered an adult son — and the looming love-child scandal could trigger a billion-dollar divorce war with wife Beyoncé!

In a stunning legal setback for Jay Z, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that a trial date has been set for a lawsuit filed by the rapper’s alleged love child, 23-year-old Rymir Satterthwaite.

SEE THE CASE MANAGEMENT ORDER HERE

The lawsuit, which alleged “fraud and corruption,” was filed last November, and a trial date was granted on March 24, which opens the door for Jay Z being ordered to submit to a DNA test!

“It is expected that the case will be ready for trial [Dec. 3, 2018] and counsel should anticipate trial to begin expeditiously thereafter,” the case management order states.

PHOTOS: LEGITIMATE SON? Jay Z & Alleged Love Child Are Almost ‘Identical,’ Doctor Says — 10 Pics Of Their ‘Similar’ Features

In Jay Z’s latest legal drama, alleged love child Rymir, his mother, Wanda, and legal guardian Lillie Collie filed a lawsuit against Lillie’s attorney, James Rocco. They accused Rocco of colluding with Jay Z’s legal team to help prevent the rap mogul from ever having to take a DNA test, according to the explosive court documents.

SEE THE SHOCKING COURT DOCUMENTS

The suit also accused Jay Z of fraud for allegedly lying to the courts about owning property in New Jersey, so he could avoid having to take a paternity test there.

As Radar has reported, Rymir’s mother began her legal battle to prove Jay Z was his father back in 2010. Since then, the rapper and his team of pit-bull lawyers have used a variety of tactics to block a DNA test.

“I will not stop until justice is served in court,” Rymir previously told Radar. “Everybody deserves a fair process in a court of law.”

As reported in January, “Single Ladies” songbird Beyoncé was blindsided by news of Rymir’s existence, and the stunning allegation that Jay Z’s alleged baby mama was a barely legal teen when she got pregnant! The rapper has denied being Rymir’s father.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.