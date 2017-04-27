Jay Z Caught In Explosive Legal Showdown With Alleged Love Child!

Music mogul Jay Z is one giant step closer to being forced into taking a paternity test

that could prove he fathered an adult son —

and the looming love-child scandal could trigger a billion-dollar divorce war with wife Beyoncé!

In a stunning legal setback for Jay Z, Radar has learned a trial date has been set

for a class-action lawsuit filed by the rapper’s alleged love child, 23-year-old Rymir Satterthwaite.

As Radar exclusively reported in January, “Single Ladies” songbird Beyoncé was blindsided

by news of Rymir’s existence and the stunning fact that Jay Z’s alleged baby mama

was a barely legal teen when she got pregnant!

Rymir’s mother began her legal battle to prove Jay Z was his father in 2010.

Since then, the rapper and his team of pit-bull lawyers have used a variety of tactics to block a DNA test.

“I will not stop until justice is served in court,” Rymir previously told Radar.