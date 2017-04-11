Jax Taylor Tells All On Raunchy Past With Gay Roommate During Shocking Night Out

Jax Taylor finally confirmed his relationship with a man in a shocking video uncovered by RadarOnline.com!

Taylor, 37, detailed his gay past with John in a Vanderpump Rules clip from 2014, years before he met his current girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright.

The cast was out to dinner in Miami to celebrate Scheana Marie and Mike Shay’s upcoming nuptials when John made a surprise visit. Tom Sandoval introduced him to the crew, and stopped to reveal that Jax changed his name from Jason (Taylor went by Jason when they first met).

“Back in the day when I was younger, John was a model scout,” Taylor recalled. “He placed me with my first agency. He started me. He started my career, so I owe him a lot.”

Taylor then revealed to former SUR-ver Vail Bloom that John was his first roommate when he moved to Miami, and he stayed in his bedroom. John told Bloom that Taylor had taken nude photos at the time, and he still kept one in his living room.

The clip then cut to the cast at a club — where John and Taylor got intimate.

“Tom [Schwartz] and I…we hate girls,” Taylor shouted to John. “Yeah, we miss our gays.”

“Yeah, I’ve heard these rumors in regards Jax and John,” Schwartz admitted in his confessional. “You can never put it past Jax, you know? He’s Jax!”

Schwartz brought up the rumors again at Taylor’s recent birthday roast, saying: “He’s slept with many, many women. And a few men!”

Taylor denied the rumors at the time, but now, it seems that John and Taylor could have hooked up!

“I want you to realize I love you because I’m over you and still love you as much as I did in the first place,” John told Taylor as they embraced in the clip.

“But I’m a bigger person now,” Taylor responded. “Because I was so young and just thrown into it right off the bat.”

The bartender didn’t clarify exactly what he meant, simply saying in his confessional: “When I started modeling it was looked at as a homosexual thing. It was for gay guys. I’m coming from middle America where there’s no gay men.”

“That was my first time ever,” he continued to John. “I didn’t know what anything like that was, you know.”

“And Jason, I’m sorry, I am,” John ended the conversation as Taylor confessed he “loved” him for helping him start his life.

“I was a younger model hanging out with an older gay guy,” Taylor concluded. “People are gonna talk no matter what.”

Fellow Bravolebrity Jeff Lewis was one to talk — recently telling Andy Cohen that he believes Taylor is gay.

Do you think Taylor is gay? Sound off in the comments!

