Take Me Back! Jax Taylor ‘Putting On A Happy Face’ To Win Brittany Back After Breakup

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are faking their relationship after their brutal summer breakup, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“Brittany and Jax are putting on a happy face for more press. “They’re friends after their breakup.”

“Jax actually misses Brittany and is trying to be good with her,” the insider added. “But Brittany has seen Jax’s true colors and is focusing on herself and her girlfriends right now.”

Radar reported that Vanderpump Rules stars Taylor, 38, and Cartwright, 28, split after over a year of dating in August because “he didn’t treat her right” .

“Jax and Brittany had issues for months with her parents,” an insider said at the time. “Her parents didn’t like Jax and the way he treated her or anyone for that matter.”

Their issues began when they filmed their spinoff, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky last October. Cartwright’s parents pressured him to pop the question, but the notorious bad boy wasn’t ready to propose.

Instead, he picked explosive fights with her family and friends in Kentucky.

Cartwright’s mom Sherri also didn’t see eye-to-eye with Taylor’s questionable homosexual behavior.

Taylor was caught at a gay bar shortly after their split, while Cartwright took a last minute getaway with newly divorced Scheana Marie.

