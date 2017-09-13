Javi Marroquin Splits From Girlfriend Lauren – But He Wants Her Back!

Javi Marroquin is back on the market – but it’s the last place he wants to be. The Teen Mom 2 star exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that he hopes to reconcile with Lauren Comeau after their heartbreaking split.

“I love Lauren, but unfortunately it didn’t work out. Marroquin, 24, told Radar. “I’m learning not everyone wants the attention. Dating someone on a TV show is tough. I think Lauren had a hard time adjusting to that and I had a hard time understanding that.”

The father of Lincoln, 3, regrets never looking at the situation from her point of view.

“It was a lot for her and we couldn’t fix it,” he said. “I learned for my next relationship that I have to put myself in the other person’s shoes.”

PHOTOS: 13 Reasons Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Ended Their Rocky Marriage

Regardless of their split, he hopes she’ll give him another chance.

“I never believed in love at first sight, but when I saw Lauren I definitely did,” he confessed. “I’m hoping Lauren and I can figure this out because she made me the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Marroquin told Radar in July that he met Comeau at their best friend’s wedding.

“This one feels right,” he said. “We decided we’d give it a try officially at the wedding this past weekend.”

PHOTOS: Javi’s New Girl? Marroquin Reveals The Truth Behind Kissing Another Woman On Vacation

The heartbreak comes after Kailyn Lowry announced her divorce from Marroquin in May 2016.

Marroquin joined Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars in an effort to save his marriage.

“My intention for going into the house was that I wanted to make it work,” he told Radar. “This is my wife, the mother of my child, so if there is any hope we can still make it work, why not? That’s why I did it and agreed to do the show.”

But Lowry dropped a bombshell on Marroquin when she revealed that she slept with his best friend.

“She told me when I came home from my deployment,” he said of the cheating scandal. “She was a girl. I wouldn’t say she’s my best friend. Even if it was a girl, it doesn’t make it easier. It was ugly, it was nasty.”

Although Marroquin and Lowry, 25, went through with the divorce after filming, he learned a lot from the experience.

“It was the best and craziest experience I’ve ever dealt with,” Marroquin said. “[I] learned a lot of new things and applied them to today’s life. I still have a lot of love for Kail.”

Do you think Marroquin and Comeau will get back together? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.