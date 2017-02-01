Scorned Spouse! Javi Marroquin Slams Kailyn Lowry’s Secret Romance With Mystery Man

Kailyn Lowry is keeping her new relationship under wraps after it was exposed on this week’s Teen Mom 2. But RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on the secret romance and ex-husband Javi Marroquin‘s relationship with her mystery man!

Marroquin exclusively told Radar that he does not get along with her boyfriend.

“I have my reasons,” Marroquin, 24, told Radar. “I don’t care about that. Well I kind of do, but that’s not important.”

A source close to Lowry revealed their romance “slowly progressed from friendship into what it is now.”

But viewers won’t be meeting Lowry’s boyfriend in the near future.

“For the past eight years her whole life has been public and scrutinized and blasted everywhere, this is something happy she wants to just keep private,” the source said. “Plus the guy wants nothing to do with the TV world or any of the drama that comes with it.”

Although Lowry, 24, and her new man are “doing good,” the insider insisted Lowry’s main priorities are “her kids and finishing school.”

“Everything else comes last,” the source said.

On this week’s episode, Marroquin showed up early to Lowry’s home to drop off their son Lincoln. That’s when he caught his then-estranged wife with another man.

“I texted her and said can I drop Lincoln off and she was like, ‘I’m at Walmart right now come in an hour,'” he said on the episode. “We pull up earlier since Kail’s car was there and we see another car. I knock on the door, Lincoln goes in and I said, ‘Let me get my stuff’ and she won’t let me in. I’m like I’m not leaving my son with another dude here, not happening.”

