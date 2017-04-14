Javi Marroquin Blasts Ex-Wife Kailyn Lowry’s Explosive Sex Tape Scandal

Kailyn Lowry is involved in a sex tape scandal after an alleged threesome was caught on camera. The Teen Mom 2 star’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin exclusively told RadarOnline.com if he believes the X-rated tryst actually happened!

“The Teen Mom who can barely move her face at this point made a little homemade threesome video,” Crazy Days and Nights reported. “The woman in it has it on her cell phone.”

The blind item continued, “So far she has not tried to sell it because she thinks the Teen Mom still prefers her over the Mom’s most recent boyfriend.”

Lowry, 25, denied the rumor over Twitter.

“Is this for real? Who comes up with this s**t,” she tweeted, adding, “Ya’ll aren’t seeing any sex tapes of me. Idk where people come up with these rumors.”

Despite Lowry’s issues with her ex-husband, he defended her exclusively to Radar.

“I don’t believe it,” he said. “I don’t even need to ask Kail about that.”

As Radar reported, the exes overcame their issues following their nasty split.

“We are actually doing really well,” Marroquin, 24, told Radar earlier this month. “Everything is behind us now and we’ve moved on. It’s all about the boys now and it’s great.”

The truce comes after Lowry filed a protection from abuse order against Marroquin in March.

“She said it’s because I harassed her via text about all this divorce and guy stuff,” Marroquin told Radar. “I signed a consent PFA, which means there’s no evidence of abuse. I just can’t contact her unless it’s in regards to Lincoln for a year.”

A source close to Lowry said how Marroquin would show up to her house “aggressively.”

The PFA came weeks after Radar broke the news that Lowry, who is mother to Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, is pregnant with her third child.

The pregnancy caused friction between the couple, as they divorced because Lowry didn’t want to have another child.

Lowry has yet to reveal the identity of the father of her child, although all signs point towards her longtime friend Chris Lopez.

Lowry captioned a selfie of her bump with the caption “Baby Lo,” as he mentioned his “miracle child” in a now-deleted tweet.

But that’s not all, as she said, “Chris would say, ‘I’m Holden the baby’” when a fan suggested the name Holden in an Instagram live video.

