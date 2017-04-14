Janet Jackson’s Ex Posts Passionate Plea — Does He Want Her Back?

Janet Jackson’s estranged hubby is apparently hopping to be “Together Again” with the pop superstar!

RadarOnline.com has learned Wissam Al Mana has updated his website to include a special declaration of love for the pop singer.

“To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend,” the message reads. “I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever x”

PHOTOS: I’m Janet Jackson’s Secret Daughter! Meet The Woman Behind The Massive Cover-Up

As Radar has reported, Jackson, 50, dumped the 42-year-old Qatari billionaire after five years of marriage.

Rumors of a marriage rift first surfaced when Jackson stepped out shortly after giving birth without her wedding ring.

At the time, the couple’s breakup seemed unlikely since there was also speculation that the diva may have converted to Islam shortly after they married in 2012.

PHOTOS: Janet Jackson Doomed To Be Fat Forever?

A report in the Daily Mail claims Jackson will raise their son, who was born on Jan. 3, in London.

“Sadly, Janet and Wissam have decided that it wasn’t working and to go their separate ways,” an insider told the publication. “They’re both busy people, but determined to be good parents, even if they’re apart.”

But it now looks like Al Mana is giving love one last shot. Along with his personal message, he has also posted a quote from the Quran that hints at their recent split.

PHOTOS: Inside Janet Jackson & James DeBarge’s Secret Love Child Scandal In 15 Clicks

“You shall most certainly be tried in your possessions and in your persons; and indeed you shall hear many hurtful things from those to whom revelation was granted before your time, as well as from those who have come to ascribe divinity to other beings beside Allah,” the scripture quote reads. “But if you remain patient in adversity and conscious of Him — this, behold, is something to set one’s heart upon. — 3:186.”

What do you think? Is there still hope for the couple? Or is this message too little, too late?

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.