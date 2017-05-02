Janet Jackson Drops Divorce Bombshell: ‘We’re In Court’

Janet Jackson is back and ready to tell all!

The singer dropped a series of major bombshells via video on Monday night, confessing that she’s “put on quite a few” since having her baby, that she’s divorcing her husband and that she’s going back on tour!

“Hey you guys,” the 50-year-old said in her selfie video released to her fans on Youtube.

“I look like I have bags under my eyes. Oh well. Hey maybe I do!”

“Hey you guys it’s me Jan, because I have put on quite a few since I had on the baby.”

Her brother Randy says, off camera, “More than a few,” and she laughs and says to him: “Can you please be quiet? No one wants to hear from you.”

The new mom then gushes over her son , saying: “I thank God. I thank God for him. He is so beautiful, so happy. Such a happy baby.”

Jackson admitted: “This message was supposed to be about something else. I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second.”

“Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court. And the rest is in God’s hands.”

She and Wissam Al Mana announced they were splitting up shortly after their son’s birth.

But she’s moving on. “Now for that something else. I’m continuing my tour as promised!” she revealed. “I’m so excited you guys. I’m changing the name to the ‘State of the World’ tour. It’s not about politics. It’s about people, the world, relationships and just love.”

Jackson delivered the news that she would be back on stage in the fall.

“I want to thank you guys for your patience. For all of your support throughout the years.”

“I am so excited I cannot watit to see you on stage September 7th. Bye, see you soon!”

