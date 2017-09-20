Tears On Tour! ‘Harassed’ Janet Jackson Breaks Down During Concert

Janet Jackson is having a rough time on her State of the World Tour, and her brother Steven Randall “Randy” Jackson has come forward with shocking details about the state of his little sister’s failed marriage to her ex, Wissam Al Mana.

“There’s a lot of pain. Janet’s been through a lot with her divorce,” Randy, 55, told People.

That anguish was on full display when Janet, 51, began crying while performing her song “What About” during her Sept. 9 concert in Houston.

Randy claims that Al Mana, 42, could be “verbally abusive” to Janet, calling her a “bitch” and making the singer feel as if she were “a prisoner” in the home they shared in London.

As Radar reported, Janet and Al Mana welcomed a baby son, Eissa, on Jan. 3. However, the star shocked fans when she announced just months later that she and Al Mana had split.

According to Randy, he was so disturbed by the Qatari businessman’s behavior around Janet that he told her, “You’ve got to move in with me or I’m going to go over there, and there’s going to be hell.”

Al Mana’s lawyers rebutted Randy’s claims, telling People: “Mr. Al Mana is not going to dignify these particular and deeply hurtful allegations with a response. The breakdown of his marriage to Janet Jackson is a cause of great sadness to Mr. Al Mana, and it is the well-being and privacy of their son Eissa that remains his sole focus.”

Still, Randy insisted that 51-year-old Janet felt “harassed” and that Al Mana has “a personal issue that he needs help with.”

