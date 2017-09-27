Megyn’s ‘Today’ Nightmare! Kelly Offends Guest Jane Fonda On Failing Show

Megyn Kelly sure isn’t making many friends on her new morning show.

Her latest irritation came from legendary actress Jane Fonda, who was outraged when Kelly, on Wednesday’s episode, tried to ask about her history of plastic surgery.

“You, you’ve been an example to everyone, on how to age beautifully and with strength,” Kelly nervously stammered, seemingly knowing what was coming next. “You admit you had work done. I think it’s to your credit. You look amazing. I read you felt you’re not proud to admit you had work done, why not?”

At that moment, the 79-year-old Oscar winner stared daggers at Kelly, never broke eye contact, and sternly asked: “We really want to talk about that now?”

“Well, one of the things people think about when they look at you, is how amazing you look,” Kelly said sheepishly, trying to regain control of her own show.

Fonda, who was on the show with co-star Robert Redford to promote their new movie together, rolled her eyes, and responded with: “Thanks. Good attitude. Good posture. Take care of myself.”

Fonda then awkwardly switched topics to talk about the character she plays in the new movie, and tried to put the plastic surgery debacle behind her.

It’s just the latest embarrassment Kelly has had with a guest on her new show.

Just a day earlier, Will & Grace star Debra Messing apologized for appearing on the show with her fellow castmates.

“Honestly, I didn’t know it was MK until that morning,” Messing explained on her Instagram account. “The itinerary just said Today Show appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments.”

