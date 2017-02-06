Jamie Lynn Spears Struggled To Save ‘Trapped’ Daughter After ATV Crashed Into Pond

Jamie Lynn Spears did everything she could to try to rescue her daughter Maddie. Britney Spears’ younger sister struggled to rescue the 8-year-old when she drove her ATV into a pond.

The tragic accident happened around 3:00p.m. on February 5 on the family’s property in Louisiana.

Jamie’s daughter with ex-boyfriend Casey Aldridge was steering the ATV to avoid running over a drainage ditch.

“In doing so, she overcorrected causing the ATV to enter the pond,” Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards told People. “The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes.”

Within seconds, Jamie and her husband Jamie Watson dove into the pond and attempted to rescue Maddie “to no avail.”

“The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV’s safety netting,” the statement continues. “Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters.”

Although Maddie is stable, she continues to be in critical condition, reports claim.

“This is an extremely tragic accident,” the Sheriff said. “The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking you to keep this family in your constant prayers as they try to cope with this horrible incident. We ask that you respect their privacy during this time of need.”

Jamie’s husband posted a photo of the pond before the tragic incident with the caption, “Life on the pond.”

Life on the pond… @pslatts A photo posted by Jamie (@jamiewatson985) on Feb 5, 2017 at 11:33am PST

As Radar readers know, Jamie’s uncle R.A. Covington exclusively told Radar, “As of this morning she was doing okay.”

Jamie’s mother Lynne asked for prayers on her personal Facebook page.

“Y’all are amazing and very appreciated,” she captioned a meme. “Love you all so very much. Thank you for your prayers, please keep them coming.”

The meme read, “Sometimes, all it takes is just one prayer to change everything.”

Jamie’s father Jamie told ET, “Pray for our baby Maddie.”

