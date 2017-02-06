Jamie Lynn Spears’ Family Member Tells All On Maddie’s Condition After ATV Accident

The Spears family has been asking for prayers after Jamie Lynn Spears‘ daughter Maddie was involved in a tragic ATV accident over the weekend – and it looks like the 8-year-old’s condition is improving. A family member exclusively gave an update to RadarOnline.com on Britney Spears‘ niece.

“As of this morning she was doing okay,” Jamie’s uncle R.A. Covington exclusively told Radar.

Maddie is in critical but stable condition after her off-road vehicle flipped over into a lake, reports claim. She was allegedly submerged under water for several minutes before she was airlifted to a New Orleans hospital.

Jamie, 25, was not with her daughter at the time of the crash.

Jamie Lynn’s father Jamie, 64, asked fans to “pray for our baby Maddie,” ET reported.

The country singer’s mother Lynne turned to social media for support.

“Y’all are amazing and very appreciated,” she captioned a meme. “Love you all so very much. Thank you for your prayers, please keep them coming.”

The meme read, “Sometimes, all it takes is just one prayer to change everything.”

Jamie co-parents with ex-boyfriend Casey Aldridge. The 28-year-old was previously arrested for driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving in May 2016. He pled guilty and was sentenced to 12 months of probation.

Story developing.

