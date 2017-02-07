Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter ‘Awake And Talking’ After ATV Crash!

Jamie Lynn Spears’ young daughter is “awake and talking” after a horrific ATV accident, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Maddie Aldridge, 8, was rushed to the hospital in New Orleans and was in “critical” condition until Tuesday, when an updated to her health was last released.

“With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, February 7,” the family said in a statement.

“The 8-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears was involved in an ATV accident at a family home Sunday near Kentwood, La.”

Paramedics resuscitated her and she was airlifted to a local hospital. “She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident,” according to the report.

Maddie had been riding on an ATV when she swerved to miss a ditch and it went into the water. She was upside down and her mother and step father, Jamie Watson, were unable to free her from the seat belt.

But Britney Spears’ niece made a miraculous recovery after the singer asked her 50 million Twitter followers for “prayers for the little girl.

“Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking,” the statement continued.

“Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.”

