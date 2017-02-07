Jamie Lynn Spears CRIES Performing Song Written For Daughter Maddie

A video of Jamie Lynn Spears tearfully performing the heartfelt song, “When the Lights Go Out,” written for daughter Maddie Aldridge has resurfaced online after the eight-year-old’s tragic ATV accident over the weekend.

As Radar readers know, Maddie was hospitalized on Sunday, February 5. According to officials, Britney Spears’ niece was driving an ATV when she veered off course and became submerged in the water of a pond. A horrified Jamie Lynn, 25, and husband Jamie Watson, 34, struggled to save her.

An ambulance arrived on the scene within minutes, and authorities were able to rescue the little girl.

PHOTOS: Yoga, Meditation, & A New Fight In Court: Inside Britney’s ‘Life Overhaul’

In the video taken last March from Spears’ performance at the Grand Ole Opry, the country crooner warned the audience before singing: “I’m gonna try not to cry.”

“Whenever I wrote ‘When the Lights Go Out,’ it was coming from a place. . .it was the first night, of course, that Maddie was away from me,” she revealed in her 2016 TLC documentary, Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out.

“She was with her dad for the first time, and I was by myself,” Spears continued of her experience writing the song. “In that moment, I called Daddy [Jamie Spears]. I was just by myself, and I was just like, I want to be able to let people into that side of me because that’s the story. That’s why I’m doing it. As you can tell, the music moves me, of course, but it comes from moments like that.”

PHOTOS:Hawaiian Getaway: Britney Spears Gets Wet & Wild In Itsy-Bitsy Bikini

Spears gave birth to Maddie in 2008 at just 16-years-old, calling it quits with onetime fiancé and Maddie’s father, Casey Aldridge, for good in 2010 after a volatile relationship.

“It reminds me of exactly why I’m still driven to do this, for this baby girl,” the Zoey 101 alum added.

Now, as Maddie continues to fight for her life, Jamie Lynn’s superstar sister Britney has dropped everything to rush to her niece’s side.

“Britney has cancelled all rehearsals until further notice,” said a source close to the 36-year-old. “She said she had to attend to a family emergency.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.