‘Blessed!’ Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Released From Hospital After ATV Accident

Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter is has been released from the hospital after her tragic ATV accident, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Maddie, 8, left the hospital via chopper with Spears and her husband, Jamie Watson earlier today.

“Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover,” Spears, 25, captioned her post. “Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed.”

Watson shared the same photo and caption.

Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children's Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover. Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed🙏 A photo posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:28am PST



Maddie’s aunt, Britney Spears, thanked fans for their prayers as well.

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:46am PST



Radar previously reported that Maddie accidentally drove into a pond and was submerged in water for minutes before paramedics arrived. Watson, 34, and Spears were unable to unfasten her seatbelt at the time.

She remained in critical condition for days, but now she is smiling and walking again.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.