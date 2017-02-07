Prayers For Maddie! Spears Friend Fears Jamie Lynn’s Daughter Won’t Pull Through

Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie is “responding well” as she remains in a critical but stable condition, a family friend told Radar. But as the hours pass, insiders fear there may not be a happy ending to the horrifying story of her ATV crash.

Louisiana locals are praying for the eight-year-old to pull through after she was rescued from a submerged Polaris ATV at her stepdad Jamie’s farm on Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, the youngster was driving when she swerved to avoid a ditch and the vehicle ended up in the water. She was later rushed to New Orleans Hospital where she is being closely monitored by doctors.

PHOTOS: Britney Spears’ New Man EXPOSED! Inside His Shocking High School Secret

William Parson, a family friend and owner of The Cafe in Kentwood, Louisiana, told Radar, “We are all praying she gets better. The family said this morning she is responding well, which is good news. But it’s hard to say if she’s going to be okay at this stage.”

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s department confirmed the accident happened at 3pm and Jamie Lynn and husband Jamie Watson rushed over to free her from the vehicle.

“All I can say is pray for our baby Maddie,” Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, told Entertainment Tonight.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.