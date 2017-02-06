Britney Begs For ‘Prayers’ For Niece Maddie After Horrifying ATV Accident

Britney Spears is begging her fans for help with for her beloved niece, who was remains in critical condition after a horrifying ATV accident.

Maddie Aldridge, 8, the daughter of Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn and her ex Casey Aldridge, was rushed to the hospital in Louisiana on February 5, 2017.

Britney, 35, shared a picture of Maddie with her 50 million Twitter followers, writing “Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece.”

Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece 💜 pic.twitter.com/lTlVQmNEh5 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 6, 2017



The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff revealed the terrifying details about the accident on Sunday. Daniel Edwards explained that Jamie Lynn and her husband, Jamie Watosn, tried everything she could to help her daughter after the ATV went into the water, jumping in after her to “no avail.”

Maddie had steered the ATV she was riding to avoid running over a drainage ditch, he told People magazine.

“In doing so, she over-corrected causing the ATV to enter the pond. The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes.”

“The child was trapped and secured by the seat belt and the ATV’s safety netting,” the statement continues. “Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters.”

As Radar exclusively reported, Watson’s uncle, R.A. Covington, gave an update on the little girl’s stable but critical situation.

Covington exclusively told Radar, “As of this morning she was doing okay.”

