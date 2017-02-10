Jamie Lynn Spears’ Mom Thanks God For Maddie’s Miracle Recovery: ‘So Blessed’

The Spears family is celebrating little Maddie’s miraculous recovery following her terrifying ATV accident last weekend.

Britney and Jamie Lynn’s mother Lynne, 61, thanked God in a sweet post to her personal Facebook page.

“Sometimes I just look up, smile and say, ‘I know that was you, God. Thank you!’” the meme read.

She added the caption with #soblesssed #somuchbetter.

As Radar previously reported, 25-year-old Jamie Lynn’s only daughter Maddie, 8, accidently drove her ATV into a pond on Sunday afternoon, and quickly became submerged in water. The country singer and her husband, Jamie Watson, 34, were unable to free her from vehicle.

Minutes later, ambulance services rescued an unconscious Maddie, and rushed her to a local New Orleans hospital, where she remained in critical condition.

Aunt Britney, 35, canceled her Las Vegas performance rehearsals to be with her family during the hospital vigil, Radar exclusively reported.

On Tuesday, Maddie woke up and began talking.

“She is on the road to recovery,” Maddie’s stepgrandmother Holly Watson said on Thursday

