Jamie Lynn’s Nightmare: DA Makes Announcement On Charges After Maddie’s Wreck

Jamie Lynn Spears could face charges for Maddie Aldridge’s ATV accident, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“We would definitely review [the case] if it was investigated by law enforcement,” an Assistant District Attorney for the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office revealed to Radar. “We would review the case and determine if there’s enough evidence to go forward and possibly prosecute it through the court system.”

Radar previously reported that Maddie, 8, was driving an ATV meant for 10-year-olds on Sunday when she crashed into a pond. She remained submerged for minutes until Spears and her husband Jamie Watson were able to free her from her seatbelt.

The Polaris ATV explicitly states in its manual that the only exception to the age requirement is if a parent deems their child responsible. The vehicle has come under fire before, and has been involved in numerous lawsuits over its hazardous structure.

“I don’t know if that qualifies as a crime under a certain law in the state of Louisiana,” the ADA said of the horrific incident. “I don’t think there’s a specific prohibition against that.”

The ADA noted that he does not think a child endangerment charge would be filed, but if 25-year-old Spears was to be prosecuted, Maddie could be taken from her care.

“It would depend,” the ADA said of the circumstances.

Maddie is still in critical condition, and friends are worried that she may not pull through. Her famous aunt, Britney, even cancelled all of her “Piece of Me” rehearsals to be by her side.

Story developing.

