Jamie Tears Katie’s Heart Apart! Inside Foxx’s Secret Affair With Russian Mistress

It’s only been a couple weeks since Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes took their relationship public, but a source tells RadarOnline.com exclusively the actor is living a “double life” which already has the star’s heart torn apart!

After a secret courtship, the couple finally confirmed their relationship with a romantic seaside stroll on a Malibu beach on Sept. 4 — but their smitten smiles hide a romance that’s been rocked by Jamie’s depraved behavior.

Holmes, 38, has been “betrayed” by womanizing cad Foxx, 49, — whose twisted secret life includes a Russian mistress!

The actress, who was forbidden to date publicly after ex-hubby Tom Cruise enforced a five-year ban as part of their 2012 quickie divorce deal, rebelled by hooking up with Jamie — one of Cruise’s former best friends!

The secret lovers romance started blooming in October 2013, but an insider claimed keeping their passion private allowed Foxx to behave like a single man — and two-time loyal Holmes!

Tattletales tell Radar Foxx was cheating with a Russian mistress and would sneak her into his sprawling L.A. sex den!

Radar’s spy claimed Jamie would barely have time to change the bedsheets before Holmes came calling! “He was seeing another woman at the same time as Katie!” the mole dished.

“She was Russian and much younger than him. It was really awkward. Jamie would try and rush them in and out, so nobody would catch him!”

“It seemed like Katie’s world was crumbling when she realized Jamie had been leading a double life,” another source spilled. “It’s amazing how narrowly she had missed Jamie’s other woman.”

“It’s too late to call everything off — now that their relationship is out in the open — but if he lies to her one more time, she’ll walk.”

