Kardashian Kurse! Khloe’s Ex James Harden Warns Tristan Thompson: ‘Run For The Hills!’

James Harden has had such a bad case of the Kardashian kurse that he’s warning fellow NBA star Tristan Thompson to run from Khloe while he still can! The reality star’s ex has reached out to the Cleveland Cavaliers baller — begging him to “run for the hills,” a source snitches to RadarOnline.com exclusively.

“James told Tristan that the Kardashians nearly ruined his career, like they have with so many other NBA stars before him,” the pal spills.

In an effort to save his friend from a career fallout, the insider says Harden, 28, is desperately trying to convince Thompson, 26, that his involvement with Khloe, 33, could cause his career to come crashing down. “He sees a lot of talent in Tristan and doesn’t want to see it sucked out of him,” says an insider.

“He knows better than anyone how needy and insecure Khloe is in a relationship,” dishes the source, “which is tough when you’re meant to be on the road and focused all the time.”

Much like the rest of her family, the informant claims Khloe’s “born and bred to think everything is about her.”

