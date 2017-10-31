Don’t Quit Your Day Job! James Corden’s Pals Beg Him To Scrap Musical Aspirations

James Corden could soon be sitting next to himself on Carpool Karaoke.

RadarOnline.com has learned the talk show host is hard at work on his own music album, recording original songs between writing sessions on his CBS late night gig.

Problem is, he supposedly stinks at it. And insiders tell Radar Corden’s giant ego is making him delusional.

PHOTOS: EMBARRASSING! Talk Show Legend Larry King Out In LA With HUGE Wet Spot On Pants

“James is an emotional wreck every time he sings his own music,” the insider revealed. “But he’s determined to have a recording career in America and sees himself as the male answer to Adele.”

Corden, 39, has had success as a singer, and frequently shows off his musical chops on his show. He also stared in the big screen adaption of the classic musical Into the Woods. But in all those cases, he was singing someone else’s words.

The real concern for Corden’s bosses is that his bad lyrics and recordings will completely discredit his role as talk show host, or even worse, his credibility as Grammys host.

PHOTOS: David Letterman ‘Late Show’ Finale! 5 Must-See Moments From Legendary Talk Show Host’s Last Program

“James doesn’t do anything without asking everybody’s opinion, but the idea of him actually making music that people want to buy instead of just laugh at is ludicrous,” the insider admitted. “But despite all that he’s forging ahead.”

Would you buy an album of James Corden originals? Let us know in the comments section.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.