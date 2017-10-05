Matt Roloff Confesses ‘Unique’ Black Sheep Son Jacob Wasn’t Planned Pregnancy!

Matt and Amy Roloff’s black sheep son Jacob was a complete shock from the time of his birth, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“After Molly (our third child) was born, we had decided to call it quits as far as having children was concerned,” Matt confessed in Against Tall Odds: Being A David In A Goliath World. “But God had other plans, and he sent us another gift in the form of our youngest son, Jacob.”

“When Amy was pregnant with Jacob, our three kids had their own preferences for their new sibling,” Matt wrote. “Molly wanted a little sister and Jeremy wanted a brother. Zachary wanted a little brother also, but he hoped our last child would be a little person so he could have a brother who was just like him.”

But, Jacob, 20, only fulfilled 27-year-old Jeremy’s requirements, as he was not born with dwarfism like Zachary, 27. Molly, 24, is also average sized.

“Sometimes when I’m with my kids, I wonder how each of them, with the same two parents, could be developing personality traits that are so different from one another’s,” Matt later added. “Each of our children is unique. Jeremy, Zachary, Molly and Jacob are alike in many ways, yet completely different in others.”

“My family isn’t perfect,” he admitted. “Like any family, we have conflicts, times where we are down, times where we need every bit of patience to continue to function successfully as a family.”

Radar exclusively reported that Jacob estranged himself from his parents in 2015 when he was just 18-years-old. He claimed that Matt, 55, and Amy, 53, forced him to film Little People, Big World against his will — for no pay.

Amy later apologized to her troubled son and he forgave her a short time after.

He revisited their feud in his 2017 book, Verbing, saying: “I felt isolated. And due to that, angry.”

“This led to arguments and miscommunications with family, especially my parents, culminating really in their decision to experiment having me see a therapist,” he added. “I will leave you with but a few bullet points of the situations my mental overhaul wreaked: daily encounters with my mom ending with anything but a smile, having little to no relationship with my siblings, locking myself away in my room for all hours of the day, except to relieve myself or to unthankfully grab some food my mom had made. I was truly the epitome of a stereotypical teenager — a description I was given frequently.”

Now, he still refuses to appear on the show, and producers are struggling to find a way to edit him out of Molly’s wedding footage.

