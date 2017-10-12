Ivana Slams ‘Spoiled’ Sex Tape Star Kim Kardashian: She ‘Wasted Every Advantage!’

Ivana Trump can’t stand Kim Kardashian, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

Donald Trump‘s first wife took multiple jabs at the 36-year-old reality star in her new memoir, Raising Trump, and didn’t hold back about her feelings towards Kanye West’s wife.

“Nothing worse than bratty, spoiled rich kids, right?” she began the book’s introduction. “You just want to rip the silver spoon right out of their mouths. Off the top of your head, you can probably think of a few adult children of the superrich who’ve thrown tantrums on airplanes, been arrested for drunk driving, made a sex tape, and wasted every advantage they’ve been given.”

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Mocks ‘Annoying Dad’ Kanye West

“Kim Kardashian’s father gave her a Mercedes for her Sweet Sixteen,” she later wrote. “Did he think that would keep her close to home and out of trouble?”

“I felt bad for Kim Kardashian when she was robbed in Paris last year,” she added in a section about a planned heist on herself. “But then the thieves told the police that she’d made it easy for them. She posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing her $4 million ring, and updated on Twitter where she was staying and what she was doing. I’m not blaming the victim, but the robbers themselves said that they couldn’t have done the job if she hadn’t given them all the information they needed.”

Radar reported that Kim was tied up and held at gunpoint inside her Paris hotel last year. Masked men snuck past sleeping security guards and were able to make off with at least $6.7 million in jewelry before being caught weeks later.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Gets Icy Treatment From Kanye West After Skipping His Coachella Performance

Kim is still recovering from the traumatic ordeal.

The mom-of-two has since tried to remain low-key, while Ivana, 68, has grabbed headlines for promoting her new book and supporting Donald and their three kids, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.