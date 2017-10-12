Ivana ‘LIVID’ At Melania’s Statement Over ‘First Lady’ Joke: ‘She Will Pay For This!’

Ivana Trump is “livid” over Melania Trump’s “forceful” statement to the press in response to playful comments she made, saying she should be considered the “first lady” because she was President Trump’s first wife, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

Ivana jokingly said on Good Morning America that she has the White House’s phone number but resists calling The Donald too often because it makes Melania jealous.

“I have the direct number to White House, but I no really want to call him there because Melania is there,” Ivana said during the interview on Monday. “I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that because I’m basically first Trump wife.”

Ivana’s comments didn’t sit well with Melania, who released a harsh statement to the press.

“Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and the President. She loves living in Washington, DC, and is honored by her role as first lady of the United States. She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books,” spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement to CNN. “There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex, this is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise.”

Now, “the feud is on” between the two, a source tells Radar, as Ivana is seemingly furious over Melania’s reaction, and claims she’s “going to pay for it.”

“Ivana was joking about being first lady on GMA and it was not meant to be taken so seriously,” said the snitch “She was on the phone screaming at Donald and demanding an apology from her.”

“She was yelling ‘how dare Melania disrespect’ her like this.”

The mother of Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric “wants a formal apology on behalf of Melania from the White House for overreacting.”

If she doesn’t get an apology, the insider reveals Ivana will make sure she is “blacklisted” in New York society.

