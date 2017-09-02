Former ‘Ink Master’ Star Arrested For Allegedly Choking Teen Daughter

A slew of reality contestants have gotten in trouble after appearing on TV shows and now, Ink Master star Chris Blinston has reportedly been arrested.

The former contestant on the Spike reality series was locked up for allegedly choking his teenage daughter, as the New York Daily News reported.

Cops found evidence of strangulation because of marks on the girl’s neck, according to a police report.

Blinston was arrested on charges of felony domestic battery by strangulation after allegedly choking his 13-year-old daughter with both hands, cutting off her airway, according to the police report about the incident.

Blinston, who appeared on Season six of Ink Master in 2015, allegedly then tried to strangle her a second time, according to reports.

The 13-year-old girl reportedly told a therapist the incident happened on Tuesday” the therapist then told the cops.

Blinston’s daughter allegedly told her father, a tattoo artist in Coral Springs, Fla. “You just choked me, after everything that’s gone on the past two days, you’re choking me!”

According to the report, Blinston called his daughter a “mental skank” and threatened her if she told anyone about the alleged choking.

Blinston was released on $6,000 bond Friday.

He finished runner up on the sixth season of Ink Master, in which tattoo artists compete in various challenges of body art skill.

The judges for Ink Master season six were Chris Nunez, Oliver Peck, and Dave Navarro, who also hosts the reality series.

As Radar reported, Peck and Nunez got embroiled in a scandal on the Spike tattoo show last year.