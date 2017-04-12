Snapchat Murder Case Is Getting Cold, ‘Frustrated’ Sheriff Admits

Nearly two months after the deaths of Indiana teens Abigail Williams and Liberty German, a killer is still on the loose in the heartland, and RadarOnline.com has learned that it’s tearing local police apart.

“We are frustrated,” Sheriff Tobe Leazenby told Radar.

Williams and German disappeared on February 13 and were found dead the following day. Despite the fact that German captured a video recording of the man the police have identified as the “primary suspect,” no arrests have been made in the case.

“We suffer the same human emotions that everyone else does. I’ve been at this for 30 plus years and this is much bigger than anything I’ve had in my career,” he said.

Thousands of tips have been reported and Sheriff Leazenby explained to Radar that cops are combing through them.

“We’ve still got a healthy amount of leads that we have to follow in to. The next one may be the one we’ve been looking for all along.”

However, he said the situation was “taking a toll,” on law enforcement.

“It is a roller coaster ride,” he admitted. “We get really wound up, then it can go nowhere.”

Nevertheless, he said, “I feel strongly that we will get to the answer,” about who killed the Indiana teens.

Anyone with information is asked to please call 844-459-5786 or (800) 382-7537. Stay with Radar for updates to the story.

