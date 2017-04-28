Iggy Azalea Unloads Glitzy Hollywood Home For Nearly $4 Million!

Iggy Azalea has put her stunning Los Angeles home on the market for a cool $3.595 million—

and if walls could talk, this party pad would probably have a lot to say!

Built in 2012, the welcoming home is perfect for those who love to entertain.

It features six bedrooms, a large chef’s kitchen, a game room, a fire pit and a pool!

“This designer property has a rich pop-star history, with Selena Gomez

once calling this incredible estate home,” says Redfin Agent Alec Traub.

“And now with Iggy looking to part ways with the ritzy mansion, this fancy pad could be another celeb’s new home.

One thing is for certain: Selena and Iggy both have excellent taste —

the whimsical backyard is incredible and perfect for hosting celeb-filled BBQs!” says Traub.