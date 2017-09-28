Hugh Hefner’s ‘Playboy’ Model Wife Crystal, 31, Left With NOTHING After His Death!

Hugh Hefner’s wife, Crystal Harris will inherit nothing after his death! The former bunny, who tied the knot with the Playboy mogul in 2012, was reportedly left out of his will after signing an “ironclad” prenuptial agreement!

As RadarOline.com has learned from various reports, Hefner’s million-dollar legacy will be divided between his four kids: Cooper, Marston, David and Christie.

According to the Daily Mail, Hef was well worth over $200M at the time of his death and still owned 35 percent of Playboy. His son Cooper will now take over his duties.

As Radar readers know, the known party boy passed away this Wednesday at the age of 91. h

He reportedly had $36 million worth of stocks and bonds, as well as $6 million in a joint account with “an unnamed person.”

While 31-year-old Harris does still have the $5M mansion Hefner bought her in 2013, what does the young widow think about being left with no inheritance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

