Did Crystal Know? Hugh Hefner Trapped In Secret Marriage Until Just A Few Years Ago

Hugh Hefner passed away with third wife Crystal Harris by his side, but he spent the final decades of his life in a nasty divorce battle with his second spouse! Divorce papers exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal the Playboy founder was trapped in a toxic marriage for over 20 years.

In court papers obtained from the Los Angeles Superior Court, Kimberly Conrad filed for divorce from Hefner on April 1, 1998, citing irreconcilable differences.

Conrad asked for joint legal custody of their two children Marston and Cooper, and full physical custody with visitation to Hefner.

She also asked the court terminate Hefner’s right for spousal support and that he be responsible for attorney fees.

But the two never went forward with the petition, as they remained separated until he filed for divorce on September 11, 2009.

“Although the court would be justified in ordering that Petitioner has no obligation to provide further support to Respondent (given the length of time he has already paid support in relation to the length of the marriage) he is willing to agree to pay her $20,000 per month spousal support for two more years,” the court papers read.

Up until that time, Hefner had been paying her family support of $40,000 per month. With both of their sons in college, which Hefner paid an average of $10,000 per month for, he was no longer required to provide child support.

“Respondent is 47 years old and in good health,” the papers continued. “She has no child care responsibilities at the present time as both children are attending college. There is no reason she cannot take the steps to become self-supporting immediately.”

At that time, the parties lived separate and apart for the last 11 years. He explained how he continued to provide additional sums at her request.

The two entered a separation agreement where in addition to the monthly $40,000, he paid her $329,000 in monthly payments. He also gave her $828,000 in lump-sum payments and an aggregate sum of $1,157,000.

He also paid for their mortgage, taxes and insurance.

Hefner went on to marry to third wife Harris, 31, in 2012.

Unfortunately for Harris, she may not be as fortunate as Conrad. Reports claim Hefner’s estate will be divided between his four children. Hefner is also father to David and Christie from his first marriage to Millie Williams.

Hefner passed away Wednesday at the age of 91 from natural causes.

