Hugh Hefner’s Hollywood Friends To Gather For Memorial After Private Funeral

Hugh Hefner was laid to rest on Saturday in a private service only attended by his wife and four children — but his friends will pay their respects to the late Playboy icon as well, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Less than one week after Hefner passed away at age 91, Radar has learned that his extended Hollywood “family,” which consists of many actors and actresses, are planning a second service.

“The funeral on Saturday was so top-secret and his friends did not get to say goodbye,” a source close to Hefner’s family said. “So they are gathering this week to have their own sort of memorial service.”

As fans know, the magazine publisher died peacefully at the infamous Playboy mansion on Wednesday, which he sold in 2014 for $100 million.

According to the source, “His extended family and friends are hoping to have the memorial at the Playboy mansion, but nothing is set in stone yet.”

As reported, Hefner’s wife, Crystal Harris, 31, as well as four children, Christie, 64, David, 62, Marston, 27, and Cooper, 26, were the only ones who attended his funeral this past weekend. He was laid to rest in his favorite pair of pajamas.

