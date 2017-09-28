Hugh ‘Knew He Was Going To Die!’ Hefner’s Ex’s Daughter Tells All On His Last Breath

The iconic robe clad Playboy founder, Hugh Hefner knew his days were outnumbered.

In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, the daughter of Hefner’s former partner of ten years, Barbi Benton, says the 91-year-old was very frail and “on his last limbs” when she visited him six months ago.

“My mom is pretty sad right now,” 29-year-old Ariana Gradow told Radar. “We just visited him six months ago, he’s a very loyal guy and my mom and our entire family have kept in touch with him since. He still loved her, they still loved each other.”

“When I saw him, he looked very sick. He was on his last limbs, his last breath.”

Gradow told Radar they had visited Hefner at the Playboy mansion where they had dinner. However, they didn’t see the media mogul for very long because he was too sick.

“He had a walker, he just walked in and said hi to us but then went back into his room. I think he knew he was going to die. He didn’t really want anyone to see him in this state, so he didn’t come out very much.”

According to Gradow, Hefner was always very generous with her family and she has been coming to the mansion since she was little.

Hefner died of natural causes in his beloved Playboy mansion.

