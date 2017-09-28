Hugh Hefner Will Not Undergo Autopsy After Tragic Death

Hugh Hefner will not undergo an autopsy, RadarOnline.com can exclusively confirm.

“Hugh Hefner’s body will not be coming to the Los Angeles County Coroner office,” the L.A. County Coroner told Radar in an exclusive statement to Radar. “Because he died of natural causes, he was sent directly to the mortuary to prepare the body for burial.”

As Radar previously reported, Hefner was in very poor health in the months leading up to his death at 91 yesterday.

According to The National ENQUIRER, the Playboy mogul was confined to a wheelchair, stopped eating and was “deteriorating rapidly” by May.

“He’s a shell of his former self,” a source told the magazine in 2016. “Most of his buddies are convinced he won’t live much longer.”

Hefner left behind his wife Crystal, 31, and four grown children.

