Legends Till The End! Hugh Hefner To Be Buried Next To Longtime Muse Marilyn Monroe

Playboy legend Hugh Hefner will be buried next to his longtime muse, Marilyn Monroe, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As fans know, the blonde beauty was the first girl to appear on the cover of Hugh’s popular magazine.

The iconic party boy bought the crypt next to Monroe’s over 25 years ago! $75K was the price he paid to lie with her for eternity.

Hugh will also be joining various other stars in the exclusive cemetery. Some include: Truman Capote, James Coburn, Rodney Dangerfield, Eva and Zsa Zsa Gabor, Merv Griffin, Dean Martin, Natalie Wood and Farrah Fawcett, to name just a few.

As Radar readers know, Hugh died this Wednesday at the age of 91. His family and friends have taken to social media to celebrate his “legendary” life and billion- dollar legacy.

“My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom,” wrote Hugh’s son Cooper Hefner, after his passing. “He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history,” Cooper added. “He will be greatly missed by many.”

Cooper ­– who previously spoke out about his dad’s health crisis – will be taking over his father’s responsibilities at Playboy and rebranding the company to fit today’s market.

