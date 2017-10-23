Howard Stern’s Wife Beth Allegedly Harassed By Director James Toback

Howard Stern has revealed that his wife, Beth Stern, was allegedly harassed by director James Toback, who is currently facing claims he sexually assaulted 38 other women. But, added the shock jock, it wasn’t the only “bad experience” she experienced during her career.

Stern revealed the incident on his Sirius show on Monday, revealing that Beth was in her 20s when she met Toback in a grocery store. Toback told her she was perfect for a movie he was working on with Robert Downey Jr. and he gave her his number. She called it that afternoon, discovering that it was his personal number.

Stern explained that his wife gave him permission to talk about the incident on his radio show. “He was a legitimate director,” but the night Toback met Beth he “called her repeatedly at midnight,” asking her to come over for a job, said the radio host.

The women who came forward accusing Toback of sexual harassment claimed he used his status as a director to lure them into situations that led to their assaults.

“He kept calling her persistently,” Stern said about Toback harassing Beth. “He called her repeatedly for the ‘big interview.’”

Stern noted his wife told Toback to call her agent if he was legitimately interested in booking her for a movie role. In the end, said Stern, “[the director] was not interested.”

Stern said Beth “told her mother,” about Toback’s creepy calls.

The radio host also said that his wife had “so many bad experiences with men” during her career, and she wasn’t going to fall for Toback’s claims of getting her into the movies with a visit after midnight.

