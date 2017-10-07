‘Counting On’ Indeed! See How Much The Duggars Get Paid

One of TV’s most controversial reality TV families is doing very well on TLC, an expert estimates.

As In Touch has reported, the Duggars of 19 Kids and Counting and now, its spinoff Counting On, is digging up a lot of TV dollars!

Reality producer Terence Michael, who doesn’t work on the Duggars’ show but is known for such series as Auction Hunters, told In Touch that reality show families earn about 10 percent of a show’s per-episode budget.

That means if it costs TLC about $250,000 to $400,000 per episode of Counting On and Michael believes that it does, $25,000 to $40,000 goes directly to the Duggars for only four days of work (the usual time it takes to film one episode). It could even be more as fellow TLC stars Kate and Jon Gosselin were rumored to have made $75,000 per episode.

The family’s shows have been on the air since 2008 (although the Duggars were briefly shelved from TV after Josh Duggar‘s molestation scandal), so millions have poured in.

The wealth of patriarch Jim Bob Duggar, who spawned the huge family with wife Michelle, has been estimated at $3.6 million—but it could be more.

The family members have rebounded from the shocking revelations of Josh’s sick misdeeds and are focusing on the older sisters getting married and having babies on Counting On.

Jill, 26, and Jessa, 24, are married with two children each and sister Joy-Anna, 19, allegedly had a shotgun wedding, as her surprise pregnancy news leaked out not long after her wedding. Jinger Duggar, 23, and soccer player Jeremy Vuolo tied the knot last year.

As Radar has noted, only oldest sister Jana, 27, the family Cinderella, stays unmarried.

With this money news, it should be no surprise that Joseph Duggar and his new bride Kendra Caldwell traveled to Greece for their honeymoon on a private jet, as In Touch noted.

While the Duggars have stressed their ultra-religious ways and modest living on their shows, fans are getting distressed about their apparent change into wealthy TV stars.

For example, Joseph was recently blasted by fans for his lavish wedding registry.

