‘House of Cards’ Actress Breaks Silence On Kevin Spacey Sex Scandal: ‘I’m Sorry’

On the heels of a group of House of Cards cast and crew uniting to uncover Kevin Spacey’s alleged inappropriate misconduct and a work environment where Spacey, 58, was the “predator,” allegedly targeting young male employees as his prey, an actress from the hit Netflix series has finally broken her silence.

Elizabeth Marvel, who stars alongside Spacey as Solicitor General Heather Dunbar, got candid about her disgraced co-star in the wake of the scandal.

“I’m sorry for all those involved,” Marvel, 47, said in an on-camera interview obtained by RadarOnline.com.

When the cameraman asked if she’d “seen him do anything,” she blatantly replied, “no.”

As readers know, eight crew members on House of Cards hammered down on lead actor Spacey with sexual assault allegations in a bombshell statement Thursday.

Spacey first came under fire earlier this week when actor Anthony Rapp accused him of sexually assaulting him during a Broadway show after party in 1986 when he was 14.

After the allegations, the actor apologized in a bizarre statement that was widely criticized. In his message, he stated that he did not remember if he made a sexual advance towards teenage Rapp, but if he did, it was likely because he is gay and was very drunk.

Two days later, in an interview with RadarOnline.com, filmmaker and director Tony Montana also accused Spacey of groping him.

“I went up to order a drink and Kevin came up to me and put his arm around me,” Montana told Radar of a 2003 encounter at Los Angeles hotspot Coronet Pub. “He was telling me to come with him, to leave the bar. He put his hand on my crotch forcefully and grabbed my whole package.”

In the wake of the allegations, Netflix has folded its House of Cards, suspending the show and announcing its upcoming season would be its last.

And Spacey is finding his own form of help. “Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” his rep told Variety. “No other information is available at this time.”

